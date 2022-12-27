Avalon (NYSE:AWX) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Avalon (NYSE:AWX – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Friday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
Avalon Price Performance
AWX stock opened at $2.58 on Friday. Avalon has a twelve month low of $2.52 and a twelve month high of $4.40. The company has a market cap of $10.06 million, a PE ratio of -129.00 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.
About Avalon
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Avalon (AWX)
- Three Healthcare Penny Stocks to Watch In The New Year
- Southwest Airlines Stock, There is a Lot to Love
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 12/19 – 12/23
- These Steelmakers Deserve A Place On Your 2023 Watch List
- Inflation Cools, Where Does The S&P 500 Go Now
Receive News & Ratings for Avalon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avalon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.