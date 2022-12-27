Axie Infinity Trading Down 5.4% Over Last 7 Days (AXS)

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 5.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on December 27th. One Axie Infinity token can now be purchased for approximately $6.47 or 0.00038834 BTC on popular exchanges. Axie Infinity has a market cap of $646.93 million and approximately $41.91 million worth of Axie Infinity was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Axie Infinity has traded 5.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00012683 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.25 or 0.00037521 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001875 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005999 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.34 or 0.00020068 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $37.64 or 0.00226053 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003831 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0154 or 0.00000092 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000095 BTC.

Axie Infinity Profile

AXS is a token. Its genesis date was October 27th, 2020. Axie Infinity’s total supply is 270,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 100,050,814 tokens. Axie Infinity’s official message board is axieinfinity.medium.com. Axie Infinity’s official Twitter account is @axieinfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Axie Infinity is axieinfinity.com. The Reddit community for Axie Infinity is https://reddit.com/r/axieinfinity.

Buying and Selling Axie Infinity

According to CryptoCompare, “Axie Infinity (AXS) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Axie Infinity has a current supply of 270,000,000 with 100,050,814.25656797 in circulation. The last known price of Axie Infinity is 6.80857936 USD and is down -1.46 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 279 active market(s) with $39,013,497.85 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://axieinfinity.com/.”

