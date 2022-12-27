Badger Infrastructure Solutions Ltd. (BDGI) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 29th

Badger Infrastructure Solutions Ltd. (TSE:BDGI – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 29th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Sunday, January 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.165 per share on Sunday, January 15th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th.

Badger Infrastructure Solutions Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of Badger Infrastructure Solutions stock traded down C$0.21 on Tuesday, reaching C$24.73. The company had a trading volume of 31,902 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,184. The firm has a market cap of C$852.52 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.85, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$28.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$29.52. Badger Infrastructure Solutions has a 1 year low of C$22.54 and a 1 year high of C$33.21.

Insider Buying and Selling at Badger Infrastructure Solutions

In other news, Director Glen Dawson Roane bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$29.50 per share, with a total value of C$295,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 113,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$3,345,300. Insiders bought a total of 35,000 shares of company stock valued at $923,620 in the last ninety days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Badger Infrastructure Solutions Company Profile

BDGI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Scotiabank decreased their price target on Badger Infrastructure Solutions from C$38.50 to C$35.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on Badger Infrastructure Solutions from C$37.00 to C$40.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$36.03.

Badger Infrastructure Solutions Ltd. provides non-destructive excavating and related services in Canada and the United States. Its Badger Hydrovac technology uses a pressurized water stream to liquefy the soil cover, which is then removed with a vacuum system and deposited into a storage tank. The company offers daylighting services for visual confirmation of buried lines, directional drilling test holes, sacrificial anode installation, pipeline and utility crossings, and subsurface utility engineering test holes applications; slot trenching services; and service repair pits for gas service tie-in, electric cable fault repair, water main and service repair, and telecom splice applications.

