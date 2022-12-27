Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Acquires 446 Shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,557 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $1,968,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the third quarter worth $340,000. GDS Wealth Management raised its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 7.6% during the third quarter. GDS Wealth Management now owns 149,081 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,610,000 after acquiring an additional 10,541 shares in the last quarter. Sfmg LLC raised its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 20.9% during the third quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 11,103 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,039,000 after acquiring an additional 1,918 shares in the last quarter. Tsfg LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the third quarter worth $149,000. Finally, Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC raised its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 21.6% during the third quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 19,426 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,773,000 after acquiring an additional 3,448 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA HDV traded up $0.32 on Tuesday, hitting $104.60. 12,794 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,270,413. The business’s fifty day moving average is $103.85 and its 200 day moving average is $101.50. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $91.24 and a 52 week high of $110.91.

