Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stake in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC raised its position in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 92,089 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 6,961 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $2,637,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Williams Companies by 6.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 122,908,600 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $4,106,376,000 after buying an additional 7,243,812 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Williams Companies by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 113,613,075 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,795,812,000 after acquiring an additional 5,388,309 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Williams Companies by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 88,487,546 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,761,696,000 after acquiring an additional 288,009 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Williams Companies by 17.1% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 35,897,960 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,199,352,000 after purchasing an additional 5,244,814 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Williams Companies by 19.0% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 30,845,787 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $962,697,000 after purchasing an additional 4,925,183 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.38% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Williams Companies in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Williams Companies from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Williams Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $37.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Williams Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $35.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

Williams Companies Price Performance

In other news, SVP Terrance Lane Wilson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.76, for a total transaction of $337,600.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 198,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,700,988.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders have sold a total of 28,500 shares of company stock worth $971,300 in the last 90 days. 0.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE WMB traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $33.36. 24,440 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,021,284. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.64 billion, a PE ratio of 20.32, a PEG ratio of 6.04 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.62 and a 52 week high of $37.97. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $33.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.43.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The pipeline company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.87 billion. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 14.73% and a net margin of 17.72%. The company’s revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Williams Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 26th. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th were issued a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 8th. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 103.66%.

Williams Companies Profile

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

Featured Articles

