Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Buys 450 Shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,481 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF were worth $1,488,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in STIP. CoreFirst Bank & Trust bought a new position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000.

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of STIP stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $97.17. 42,539 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,513,327. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.04. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $96.04 and a 12 month high of $106.78.

