Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Grows Stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 81,786 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,453 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $2,399,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 31.9% in the 2nd quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,133 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 91.2% in the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,537 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares during the period. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Urban Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast in the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in Comcast during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. 82.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Comcast alerts:

Comcast Price Performance

Comcast stock traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $34.91. 120,626 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,170,116. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.74. The company has a market capitalization of $150.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.56, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.01. Comcast Co. has a 12-month low of $28.39 and a 12-month high of $52.10.

Comcast Dividend Announcement

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The cable giant reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $29.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.68 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 17.61% and a net margin of 4.46%. Analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 4th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 3rd. Comcast’s payout ratio is 93.91%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CMCSA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Comcast from $45.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Wolfe Research decreased their price objective on Comcast from $39.00 to $33.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Comcast from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Comcast from $57.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Finally, Benchmark cut their target price on Comcast from $60.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Comcast presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.55.

Comcast Profile

(Get Rating)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.