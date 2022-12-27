Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Has $1.45 Million Holdings in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,282 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 757 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $1,447,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. PSI Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Blackstone by 500.0% in the third quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 600 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Blackstone by 13.6% in the third quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 40,715 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,408,000 after purchasing an additional 4,880 shares during the period. Traynor Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Blackstone by 147.2% in the third quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,075 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $592,000 after purchasing an additional 4,213 shares during the period. Round Rock Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Blackstone in the third quarter valued at $376,000. Finally, Marietta Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Blackstone in the third quarter valued at $2,711,000. 62.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider John G. Finley sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.21, for a total transaction of $5,360,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 355,698 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,134,382.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider John G. Finley sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.21, for a total transaction of $5,360,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 355,698 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,134,382.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Altus Holdings Lp Gso sold 7,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.01, for a total transaction of $77,070,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 21,825,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,294,626.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,545,239 shares of company stock valued at $257,780,080 in the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Blackstone Stock Performance

BX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Blackstone from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $85.50 to $67.50 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Barclays decreased their price target on Blackstone from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 19th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $114.00 to $111.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $117.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $109.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.63.

Shares of Blackstone stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $74.81. 9,410 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,605,920. Blackstone Inc. has a 12 month low of $72.24 and a 12 month high of $138.95. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $92.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $52.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.42.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The asset manager reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.10. Blackstone had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 20.75%. The firm had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.28 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 31st were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 28th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.81%. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio is currently 101.70%.

Blackstone Profile

(Get Rating)

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

