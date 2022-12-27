Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Has $1.45 Million Holdings in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,282 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 757 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $1,447,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. PSI Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Blackstone by 500.0% in the third quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 600 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Blackstone by 13.6% in the third quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 40,715 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,408,000 after purchasing an additional 4,880 shares during the period. Traynor Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Blackstone by 147.2% in the third quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,075 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $592,000 after purchasing an additional 4,213 shares during the period. Round Rock Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Blackstone in the third quarter valued at $376,000. Finally, Marietta Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Blackstone in the third quarter valued at $2,711,000. 62.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
In other news, insider John G. Finley sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.21, for a total transaction of $5,360,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 355,698 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,134,382.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider John G. Finley sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.21, for a total transaction of $5,360,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 355,698 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,134,382.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Altus Holdings Lp Gso sold 7,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.01, for a total transaction of $77,070,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 21,825,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,294,626.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,545,239 shares of company stock valued at $257,780,080 in the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Shares of Blackstone stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $74.81. 9,410 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,605,920. Blackstone Inc. has a 12 month low of $72.24 and a 12 month high of $138.95. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $92.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $52.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.42.
Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The asset manager reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.10. Blackstone had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 20.75%. The firm had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.28 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 31st were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 28th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.81%. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio is currently 101.70%.
Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.
