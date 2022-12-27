Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,973 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,090 shares during the quarter. Mastercard accounts for approximately 0.9% of Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $6,248,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MA. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. acquired a new stake in Mastercard in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Schubert & Co increased its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 91.8% during the 2nd quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 94 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Urban Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. increased its holdings in Mastercard by 419.2% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 135 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. 74.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on MA. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Mastercard from $430.00 to $428.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 31st. Moffett Nathanson decreased their price objective on shares of Mastercard to $420.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Mastercard from $410.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Mastercard from $415.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $400.23.

Mastercard Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE:MA traded up $1.40 on Tuesday, hitting $345.00. 14,194 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,617,187. The stock has a market capitalization of $331.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.11. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52 week low of $276.87 and a 52 week high of $399.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $336.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $328.87.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $5.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.66 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 148.94% and a net margin of 45.22%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Mastercard Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 9th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 6th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. This is an increase from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is 19.58%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 177,211 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.14, for a total value of $56,377,907.54. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 102,211,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,517,606,377.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Linda Pistecchia Kirkpatrick sold 7,064 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.00, for a total value of $2,260,480.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,207 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,586,240. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 177,211 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.14, for a total value of $56,377,907.54. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 102,211,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,517,606,377.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 361,486 shares of company stock valued at $115,326,414 in the last quarter. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Mastercard Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.