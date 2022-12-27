Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,829 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 303 shares during the quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $4,330,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ACN. United Bank lifted its position in shares of Accenture by 6.3% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 2,969 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Accenture during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,163,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Accenture by 1.2% in the first quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,819 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $7,695,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Accenture by 11.4% during the first quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,521 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $513,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in shares of Accenture by 4.2% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 100,218 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $33,797,000 after acquiring an additional 4,019 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Accenture alerts:

Accenture Stock Up 0.2 %

ACN traded up $0.59 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $266.68. 5,571 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,513,245. Accenture plc has a 1-year low of $242.95 and a 1-year high of $417.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $280.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $283.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $168.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.17, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.22.

Accenture Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 11th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.69%.

In other Accenture news, Director Paula A. Price sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.77, for a total transaction of $194,077.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,732,982.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Accenture news, Director Paula A. Price sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.77, for a total value of $194,077.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,732,982.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Manish Sharma sold 8,424 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.66, for a total transaction of $2,204,223.84. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 3,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $935,434.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 43,570 shares of company stock valued at $11,583,436 over the last quarter. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ACN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays cut their price target on Accenture from $370.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 26th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Accenture from $295.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Accenture from $290.00 to $279.00 in a research report on Monday, December 19th. StockNews.com cut shares of Accenture from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price target on Accenture from $460.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $326.78.

About Accenture

(Get Rating)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprises turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.