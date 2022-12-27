Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating) by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,496 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,028 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,340,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. American National Bank lifted its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1,162.5% during the third quarter. American National Bank now owns 303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $28,000. Prosperity Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC lifted its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 100.0% during the second quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

SHY traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $81.25. 10,750 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,959,392. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $80.56 and a 52-week high of $85.57. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.82.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th were issued a dividend of $0.181 per share. This represents a $2.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. This is an increase from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 15th.

