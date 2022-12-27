Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Trims Stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 43,091 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 1,072 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $3,631,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SBUX. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Starbucks in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC grew its stake in Starbucks by 433.3% in the second quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 544 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.16% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on SBUX shares. StockNews.com lowered Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 12th. Fubon Bank upgraded shares of Starbucks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Starbucks in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $94.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Starbucks from $95.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Starbucks from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.96.

Starbucks Stock Up 0.9 %

NASDAQ:SBUX traded up $0.88 on Tuesday, reaching $99.15. 43,206 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,977,294. The business has a fifty day moving average of $95.62 and a 200-day moving average of $87.76. Starbucks Co. has a 52-week low of $68.39 and a 52-week high of $117.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.90.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The coffee company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $8.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.43 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 10.18% and a negative return on equity of 39.85%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Starbucks Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be given a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 9th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.18%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Clara Shih sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.29, for a total value of $723,030.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,411,044.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 15,320 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.14, for a total value of $1,518,824.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 68,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,798,922.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Clara Shih sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.29, for a total value of $723,030.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,411,044.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Further Reading

