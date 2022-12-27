Banco de Sabadell, S.A. (BNDSY) to Issue Dividend of $0.03 on January 17th

Banco de Sabadell, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BNDSY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, December 21st, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.0317 per share on Tuesday, January 17th. This represents a yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th.
Banco de Sabadell Price Performance
Shares of BNDSY opened at $1.88 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.50. Banco de Sabadell has a 12 month low of $1.24 and a 12 month high of $2.07.
About Banco de Sabadell
