Banner (NASDAQ:BANR) Hits New 52-Week High at $63.22

Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $63.22 and last traded at $62.46, with a volume of 26 shares. The stock had previously closed at $62.99.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BANR. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Banner to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Banner in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Banner from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday, October 21st.

The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.38. The firm has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.39 and a beta of 1.00.

Banner ( NASDAQ:BANR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.06. Banner had a net margin of 30.78% and a return on equity of 12.29%. The business had revenue of $162.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $155.05 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Banner Co. will post 5.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 31st were issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 28th. Banner’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.83%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Banner by 350.5% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Banner by 126.7% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Banner in the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its holdings in Banner by 831.3% in the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 1,463 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Banner by 54.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. 85.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Banner Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Banner Bank that provide commercial banking and financial products and services to individuals, businesses, and public sector entities in the United States. It accepts various deposit instruments, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, regular savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as treasury management services and retirement savings plans.

