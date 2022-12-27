Barings Participation Investors (MPV) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.24 on January 20th

Barings Participation Investors (NYSE:MPV – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.24 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, January 20th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This is a boost from Barings Participation Investors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22.
Barings Participation Investors has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 9.5% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.
Barings Participation Investors Stock Down 0.1 %
Barings Participation Investors stock opened at $12.38 on Tuesday. Barings Participation Investors has a 12-month low of $11.12 and a 12-month high of $15.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.27.
Barings Participation Investors Company Profile
Barings Participation Investors is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Barings LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in below-investment grade, long-term corporate debt obligations which are directly purchased from its issuers.
