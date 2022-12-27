Barings Participation Investors (MPV) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.24 on January 20th

Barings Participation Investors (NYSE:MPV – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.24 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, January 20th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This is a boost from Barings Participation Investors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22.

Barings Participation Investors has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 9.5% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Barings Participation Investors stock opened at $12.38 on Tuesday. Barings Participation Investors has a 12-month low of $11.12 and a 12-month high of $15.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.27.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Barings Participation Investors by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,897 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Barings Participation Investors during the 2nd quarter worth about $185,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Barings Participation Investors by 29.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 81,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $918,000 after purchasing an additional 18,293 shares during the last quarter.

Barings Participation Investors is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Barings LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in below-investment grade, long-term corporate debt obligations which are directly purchased from its issuers.

