BarnBridge (BOND) 1-Day Volume Hits $1.78 Million

BarnBridge (BOND) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on December 27th. One BarnBridge token can currently be bought for about $3.47 or 0.00020690 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, BarnBridge has traded 1.9% lower against the dollar. BarnBridge has a market capitalization of $27.44 million and approximately $1.78 million worth of BarnBridge was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

BarnBridge Token Profile

BarnBridge launched on September 7th, 2020. BarnBridge’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,899,808 tokens. BarnBridge’s official Twitter account is @barn_bridge and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for BarnBridge is barnbridge.com.

BarnBridge Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BarnBridge is a risk tokenizing protocol. It allows hedging yield sensitivity and price volatility. BarnBridge does this by accessing debt pools on other DeFi protocols, and transforming single pools into multiple assets with varying risk/return characteristics.”

