Basilea Pharmaceutica (OTCMKTS:BPMUF) Sets New 52-Week High at $52.00

Basilea Pharmaceutica AG (OTCMKTS:BPMUF – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $52.00 and last traded at $52.00, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $52.00.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, HC Wainwright raised their price target on Basilea Pharmaceutica from CHF 84 to CHF 87 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 3rd.

Get Basilea Pharmaceutica alerts:

Basilea Pharmaceutica Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average of $47.88 and a 200 day moving average of $43.42.

Basilea Pharmaceutica Company Profile

Basilea Pharmaceutica AG, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of products that address the medical needs in the therapeutic areas of oncology and anti-infectives. It offers Cresemba, an intravenous and oral azole antifungal drug for the treatment of invasive aspergillosis and mucormycosis in the United States, and the European Union, as well as in Phase III clinical trials for invasive fungal infections in Japan.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Basilea Pharmaceutica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Basilea Pharmaceutica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.