BDO Unibank, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BDOUY) Plans Dividend of $0.03

BDO Unibank, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BDOUY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, December 21st, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.0326 per share on Thursday, January 5th. This represents a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 28th. This is a boost from BDO Unibank’s previous dividend of $0.03.

BDO Unibank Price Performance

OTCMKTS BDOUY traded up $0.66 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $22.63. 1,900 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,975. BDO Unibank has a one year low of $17.80 and a one year high of $27.74. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.43.

Get BDO Unibank alerts:

About BDO Unibank

(Get Rating)

Featured Articles

BDO Unibank, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services primarily in the Philippines. Its deposit products include savings, checking, and time deposit accounts; and loan portfolio comprises personal, auto, home, small and medium-enterprise, project finance, term, and working capital loans.

Receive News & Ratings for BDO Unibank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BDO Unibank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.