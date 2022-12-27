BDO Unibank, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BDOUY) Plans Dividend of $0.03

BDO Unibank, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BDOUY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, December 21st, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.0326 per share on Thursday, January 5th. This represents a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 28th. This is a boost from BDO Unibank’s previous dividend of $0.03.
BDO Unibank Price Performance
OTCMKTS BDOUY traded up $0.66 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $22.63. 1,900 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,975. BDO Unibank has a one year low of $17.80 and a one year high of $27.74. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.43.
About BDO Unibank
