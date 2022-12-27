Beldex (BDX) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $1.84 Million

Beldex (BDX) traded down 1.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on December 27th. In the last week, Beldex has traded down 3.5% against the US dollar. Beldex has a market capitalization of $132.41 million and approximately $1.84 million worth of Beldex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Beldex coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0433 or 0.00000260 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,208.23 or 0.07249513 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001549 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.12 or 0.00030723 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.59 or 0.00069544 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.20 or 0.00055215 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0584 or 0.00000351 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000999 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00008001 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001702 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.81 or 0.00022870 BTC.

About Beldex

Beldex is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 15th, 2018. Beldex’s total supply is 9,900,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,970,000,000 coins. Beldex’s official Twitter account is @beldexcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Beldex is www.beldex.io. Beldex’s official message board is beldexcoin.medium.com.

Buying and Selling Beldex

According to CryptoCompare, “Beldex is a privacy-based ecosystem consisting of privacy-first decentralized applications that include BChat, BelNet, Beldex browser, the Beldex privacy protocol, and the Beldex bridge.The Beldex project is committed to enhancing privacy online. BDX is a privacy coin and a utility on the privacy-preserving DApps.Beside BDX, the Beldex ecosystem is comprised of Beldex exchange and Beldex wallet.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beldex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beldex should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Beldex using one of the exchanges listed above.

