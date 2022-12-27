Belrium (BEL) Price Reaches $4.46 on Top Exchanges

Belrium (BEL) traded up 1.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on December 27th. During the last seven days, Belrium has traded up 2% against the dollar. One Belrium token can currently be purchased for approximately $4.46 or 0.00026754 BTC on popular exchanges. Belrium has a market capitalization of $6,892.19 billion and $113,765.84 worth of Belrium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Belrium Token Profile

Belrium (BEL) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 17th, 2018. Belrium’s total supply is 22,742,000 tokens. Belrium’s official Twitter account is @belrium and its Facebook page is accessible here. Belrium’s official website is www.belrium.com.

Belrium Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BELRIUM is a KYC Based Blockchain based on the fusion of two blockchains working independently.BELRIUM Blockchain is a public blockchain that anyone in the world can read, send transactions and expect to see them included if they are valid.KYC Blockchain is a fully private blockchain where write permissions are kept centralized with the organisation. Read permissions will be public via REST-based API.TelegramWhitepaper”

