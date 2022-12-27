Best Buy (BBY) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Best Buy (NYSE: BBY) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

12/19/2022 – Best Buy is now covered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They set a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock.

12/14/2022 – Best Buy was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating. They now have a $69.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $80.00.

12/12/2022 – Best Buy was upgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $83.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $59.00.

12/7/2022 – Best Buy was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating.

11/24/2022 – Best Buy had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG to $80.00.

11/24/2022 – Best Buy had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler to $91.00.

11/23/2022 – Best Buy had its price target raised by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $82.00 to $88.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/23/2022 – Best Buy had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $75.00 to $80.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/23/2022 – Best Buy had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $69.00 to $80.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/23/2022 – Best Buy had its price target raised by analysts at Wedbush from $80.00 to $85.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/23/2022 – Best Buy had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $61.00 to $72.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/22/2022 – Best Buy had its price target raised by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $56.00 to $59.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/18/2022 – Best Buy had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $85.00 to $78.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Best Buy Stock Performance

BBY opened at $81.35 on Tuesday. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.78 and a 52-week high of $112.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market cap of $18.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $75.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.30.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 22nd. The technology retailer reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.35. Best Buy had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 57.26%. The firm had revenue of $10.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 6.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Best Buy Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 13th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 12th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.33%. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.69%.

In related news, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 366,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.94, for a total value of $29,998,234.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 590,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,356,727.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Best Buy

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BBY. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Best Buy by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,161,759 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $1,657,087,000 after purchasing an additional 131,280 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Best Buy by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,350,936 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $664,704,000 after purchasing an additional 1,169,374 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Best Buy by 43.3% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,945,507 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $439,930,000 after purchasing an additional 2,099,663 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Best Buy by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,744,729 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $244,119,000 after purchasing an additional 72,608 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Best Buy by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,720,949 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $338,235,000 after purchasing an additional 236,513 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.48% of the company’s stock.

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

