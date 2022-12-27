Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) EVP Damien Harmon Sells 2,500 Shares

Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) EVP Damien Harmon sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.99, for a total transaction of $199,975.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 42,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,423,971.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Best Buy Price Performance

Shares of BBY stock traded up $0.51 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $81.86. The company had a trading volume of 1,560,096 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,168,412. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.78 and a 52 week high of $112.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $75.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.30.

Get Best Buy alerts:

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 22nd. The technology retailer reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.35. Best Buy had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 57.26%. The firm had revenue of $10.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.08 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 6.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Best Buy Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Best Buy

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 13th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 12th. Best Buy’s payout ratio is currently 52.69%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BBY. Laffer Tengler Investments boosted its stake in Best Buy by 3.4% in the third quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 4,533 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas grew its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas now owns 19,044 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $1,206,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its position in Best Buy by 30.5% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 724 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Best Buy by 3.4% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 5,226 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Best Buy by 1.0% during the first quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,811 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $1,619,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. 78.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BBY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on Best Buy in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Best Buy from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Best Buy in a research report on Monday, December 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $61.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Best Buy from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Best Buy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.71.

Best Buy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Best Buy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Best Buy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.