BHP Group Limited (LON:BHP) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of BHP Group Limited (LON:BHP – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,238.75 ($27.02).

BHP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of BHP Group from GBX 2,410 ($29.09) to GBX 2,310 ($27.88) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 2,300 ($27.76) price objective on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 2,200 ($26.55) price objective on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 2,100 ($25.34) price objective on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Monday, November 21st.

Get BHP Group alerts:

BHP Group Stock Performance

Shares of BHP stock opened at GBX 2,565.50 ($30.96) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.43, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.69. BHP Group has a one year low of GBX 1,998.60 ($24.12) and a one year high of GBX 3,040 ($36.69). The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 2,405.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 2,318.45. The stock has a market capitalization of £129.85 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 756.78.

About BHP Group

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BHP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BHP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.