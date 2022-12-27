BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) Hits New 12-Month Low at $7.75

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $7.75 and last traded at $7.78, with a volume of 7264 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $8.34.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on BIGC shares. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on BigCommerce in a research report on Friday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on BigCommerce from $11.00 to $9.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on BigCommerce from $18.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on BigCommerce from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on BigCommerce from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.90.

Get BigCommerce alerts:

BigCommerce Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.18, a current ratio of 5.66 and a quick ratio of 5.66. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $581.34 million, a PE ratio of -4.04 and a beta of 0.41.

Institutional Trading of BigCommerce

BigCommerce ( NASDAQ:BIGC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $72.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.68 million. BigCommerce had a negative return on equity of 89.29% and a negative net margin of 51.99%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. will post -1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of BigCommerce by 4,250.0% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 11,900 shares in the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS grew its holdings in BigCommerce by 25.2% during the 2nd quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 59,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $967,000 after buying an additional 12,000 shares in the last quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in BigCommerce by 36.5% during the 2nd quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 4,323,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,034,000 after buying an additional 1,156,105 shares in the last quarter. Lee Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new position in BigCommerce during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,082,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in BigCommerce by 21.2% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 2,786 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.36% of the company’s stock.

About BigCommerce

(Get Rating)

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform for small businesses, mid-markets, and large enterprises in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's platform provides various services for launching and scaling e-commerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integrations.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BigCommerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BigCommerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.