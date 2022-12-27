Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) Shares Sold by First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. decreased its position in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) by 27.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,832 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 3,643 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Biogen were worth $2,625,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BIIB. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Biogen by 6.6% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 8,213 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,729,000 after buying an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its position in Biogen by 12.4% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 1,123 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in Biogen by 71.1% during the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 11,787 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,482,000 after purchasing an additional 4,899 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Biogen by 19.8% during the first quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,571 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $752,000 after buying an additional 590 shares during the period. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in shares of Biogen by 6.3% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 13,424 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,827,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:BIIB traded down $3.00 on Tuesday, reaching $276.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,793 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,416,804. Biogen Inc. has a 12-month low of $187.16 and a 12-month high of $311.88. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market cap of $39.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $287.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $241.63.

Biogen ( NASDAQ:BIIB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The biotechnology company reported $4.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.13 by $0.64. The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.47 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 21.31% and a net margin of 27.64%. The firm’s revenue was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.77 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Biogen Inc. will post 17.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on BIIB. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Biogen in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Biogen from $270.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $370.00 price objective on shares of Biogen in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Biogen from $200.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Biogen from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $305.75.

In other Biogen news, EVP Ginger Gregory sold 5,610 shares of Biogen stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.11, for a total value of $1,683,617.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,711 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,713,928.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Ginger Gregory sold 5,610 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.11, for a total transaction of $1,683,617.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,713,928.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Susan H. Alexander sold 5,532 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.70, for a total transaction of $1,552,832.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,058,457.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

