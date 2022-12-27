Biohaven (NYSE:BHVN) Trading Down 8.5%

Biohaven Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN – Get Rating) dropped 8.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $12.53 and last traded at $12.55. Approximately 21,908 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 1,349,149 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.71.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BHVN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Biohaven from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $158.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Biohaven from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Cowen set a $25.00 target price on shares of Biohaven in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Biohaven to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Biohaven in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.59.

Biohaven Price Performance

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $91.26. The stock has a market cap of $866.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.91 and a beta of 1.01.

Insider Activity

Biohaven ( NYSE:BHVN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($1.75) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.53) by $0.78. On average, analysts forecast that Biohaven Ltd. will post -11.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Gregory Bailey bought 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.50 per share, for a total transaction of $2,100,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,507,971 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,833,695.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Vlad Coric acquired 853,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.50 per share, for a total transaction of $8,960,490.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,475,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,494,472. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gregory Bailey acquired 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.50 per share, with a total value of $2,100,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,507,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,833,695.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 1,263,967 shares of company stock worth $13,596,014 over the last quarter. Insiders own 12.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Biohaven

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Biohaven by 311.8% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Biohaven during the second quarter worth about $59,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in Biohaven by 151.6% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 536 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Biohaven by 19.1% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 586 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Biohaven by 42.1% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.01% of the company’s stock.

Biohaven Company Profile

Biohaven Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing therapies for patients with debilitating neurological and neuropsychiatric diseases in the United States. The company's pipeline products include BHV-7000, a potassium channel activator for the treatment of focal epilepsy; Troriluzole, a tripeptide prodrug that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of neurological and neuropsychiatric illnesses; BHV-5500, a low-trapping glutamate N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist for neuropathic pain; and Verdiperstat, an irreversible myeloperoxidase enzyme inhibitor for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases.

Further Reading

