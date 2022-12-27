BiomX (NYSEMKT:PHGE) Trading Up 5.1%

BiomX Inc. (NYSEMKT:PHGE – Get Rating) traded up 5.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $0.35 and last traded at $0.20. 3,730,663 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 526% from the average session volume of 595,903 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.19.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on PHGE. Chardan Capital dropped their target price on BiomX from $6.00 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of BiomX in a research note on Thursday, November 10th.

BiomX Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 5.69 and a quick ratio of 5.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.18 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.50.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BiomX

About BiomX

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in BiomX stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of BiomX Inc. ( NYSEMKT:PHGE Get Rating ) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 24,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 0.08% of BiomX at the end of the most recent quarter. 30.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

BiomX Inc, a clinical-stage microbiome company, develops products using natural and engineered phage technologies designed to target and kill specific harmful bacteria. It targets bacteria that affect the appearance of skin, as well as chronic diseases, such as inflammatory bowel diseases (IBD), primary sclerosing cholangitis (PSC), cystic fibrosis (CF), atopic dermatitis, and colorectal cancer (CRC).

