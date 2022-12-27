BiomX (NYSEMKT:PHGE) Trading Up 5.1%

BiomX Inc. (NYSEMKT:PHGE – Get Rating) traded up 5.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $0.35 and last traded at $0.20. 3,730,663 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 526% from the average session volume of 595,903 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.19.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several research firms recently commented on PHGE. Chardan Capital dropped their target price on BiomX from $6.00 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of BiomX in a research note on Thursday, November 10th.
BiomX Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 5.69 and a quick ratio of 5.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.18 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.50.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On BiomX
About BiomX
BiomX Inc, a clinical-stage microbiome company, develops products using natural and engineered phage technologies designed to target and kill specific harmful bacteria. It targets bacteria that affect the appearance of skin, as well as chronic diseases, such as inflammatory bowel diseases (IBD), primary sclerosing cholangitis (PSC), cystic fibrosis (CF), atopic dermatitis, and colorectal cancer (CRC).
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on BiomX (PHGE)
- The Institutions Choose CarMax Over Carvana, Should You?
- Heatmap in Trading: How to Learn What Market Depth Hides
- Micron Technology Sees Chip Recovery by the End of 2023
- Three Healthcare Penny Stocks to Watch In The New Year
- Southwest Airlines Stock, There is a Lot to Love
Receive News & Ratings for BiomX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BiomX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.