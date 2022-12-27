Bird Construction Inc. Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.03 (TSE:BDT)

Bird Construction Inc. (TSE:BDT – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, December 29th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 20th will be given a dividend of 0.0325 per share on Friday, January 20th. This represents a $0.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th.

Bird Construction Stock Performance

Shares of Bird Construction stock remained flat at C$7.90 during trading on Tuesday. 47,640 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 90,737. The company has a market capitalization of C$424.19 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$6.90 and a 200-day moving average price of C$6.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.14, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.22. Bird Construction has a fifty-two week low of C$5.74 and a fifty-two week high of C$9.90.

Get Bird Construction alerts:

Bird Construction (TSE:BDT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported C$0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.20 by C$0.09. The business had revenue of C$668.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$640.27 million. On average, analysts predict that Bird Construction will post 0.9200001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Bird Construction Company Profile

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. TD Securities increased their price objective on Bird Construction from C$8.00 to C$9.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Raymond James upgraded shares of Bird Construction from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a C$11.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Bird Construction from C$6.75 to C$8.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Bird Construction from C$11.50 to C$13.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 21st.

(Get Rating)

Bird Construction Inc operates as a general contractor in Canada. The company primarily focuses on projects in the industrial, commercial, and institutional sectors of the general contracting industry. It constructs industrial buildings, including manufacturing, processing, distribution, and warehouse facilities; undertakes structural, mechanical, piping, electrical, and instrumentation works that include off-site metal and modular fabrication; and provides insulation, metal siding and cladding, ductwork, asbestos abatement, and high voltage testing and commissioning services, as well as constructs power lines.

See Also

