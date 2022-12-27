Bitcicoin (BITCI) Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $17.89 Million

Bitcicoin (BITCI) traded up 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on December 27th. Bitcicoin has a total market capitalization of $17.89 million and $425,777.22 worth of Bitcicoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Bitcicoin has traded up 4.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Bitcicoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0023 or 0.00000014 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00002299 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0459 or 0.00000275 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0570 or 0.00000341 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00008187 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $874.59 or 0.05228909 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $83.60 or 0.00499812 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0328 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 17.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcicoin Profile

Bitcicoin uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 29th, 2020. Bitcicoin’s total supply is 29,913,670,123 coins and its circulating supply is 7,789,232,108 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcicoin is https://reddit.com/r/bitcicom and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Bitcicoin is medium.com/@bitcicom. The official website for Bitcicoin is www.bitcichain.com. Bitcicoin’s official Twitter account is @bitcicom and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Bitcicoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcicoin, the mainnet coin of the BitciChain blockchain, gains value with Token projects created on the Bitcichain blockchain. For the transfer of tokens on Bitcichain, the blockchain network fee is paid with Bitcicoin. Bitcicoin can be easily stored in Bitci E-Wallets developed by Bitci Teknoloji. Bitcicoin can be traded on Bitci.com and all stock exchanges on which it is listed.Proof of Authority (PoA) is an algorithm that offers a more flexible blockchain consensus mechanism as an alternative to Proof of Work and Proof of Stake, performs better in terms of transaction capacity per second, and provides a consensus mechanism based on the reputation of the validator itself.In Proof-of-Authority-based networks, transactions and blocks are validated by validated accounts known as “validators”. Validators run software that enables transactions in blocks.See the Features tab for additional information.TelegramWhitepaper”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcicoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcicoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcicoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

