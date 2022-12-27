Bitcoin Cash Price Hits $101.50 on Exchanges (BCH)

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on December 27th. One Bitcoin Cash coin can currently be bought for about $101.50 or 0.00609011 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Bitcoin Cash has traded up 0% against the dollar. Bitcoin Cash has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion and approximately $106.76 million worth of Bitcoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16,665.60 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $41.54 or 0.00249276 BTC.
- eCash (XEC) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Arweave (AR) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.51 or 0.00039075 BTC.
- Syscoin (SYS) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000614 BTC.
Bitcoin Cash Coin Profile
Bitcoin Cash (CRYPTO:BCH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 1st, 2017. Bitcoin Cash’s total supply is 19,267,800 coins. Bitcoin Cash’s official website is www.bitcoincash.org. Bitcoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @bitcolncash and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Cash is /r/Bitcoincash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Bitcoin Cash is bitcointalk.org.
Buying and Selling Bitcoin Cash
Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Cash using US dollars directly can do so using Changelly, GDAX or Gemini.
