Bitcoin Gold (BTG) Trading Down 7.5% Over Last Week

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 4.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on December 27th. During the last week, Bitcoin Gold has traded 7.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Bitcoin Gold coin can now be bought for approximately $12.19 or 0.00073164 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitcoin Gold has a market cap of $213.56 million and $2.20 million worth of Bitcoin Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $38.30 or 0.00229827 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.03 or 0.00054195 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00002044 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001114 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002913 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0358 or 0.00000215 BTC.

About Bitcoin Gold

BTG is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 25th, 2017. Bitcoin Gold’s total supply is 17,513,924 coins. The official message board for Bitcoin Gold is forum.bitcoingold.org. Bitcoin Gold’s official website is bitcoingold.org. Bitcoin Gold’s official Twitter account is @bitcoingold and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Gold is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoingoldhq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Bitcoin Gold Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BTG is a cryptocurrency with Bitcoin fundamentals, mined on common GPUs instead of specialty ASICs. This type of equipment tends to monopolize mining to a few big players, but GPU mining means anyone can mine again – restoring decentralization and independence. GPU mining rewards go to individuals worldwide, instead of mostly to ASIC warehouse owners, recreating network effects that Bitcoin used to have.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Gold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Gold should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin Gold using one of the exchanges listed above.

