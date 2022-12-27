BITICA COIN (BDCC) Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $2.14 Million

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 52.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on December 27th. BITICA COIN has a total market capitalization of $2.14 million and $214,906.01 worth of BITICA COIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BITICA COIN coin can currently be purchased for $0.12 or 0.00000710 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, BITICA COIN has traded 8% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00012780 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.25 or 0.00037360 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 52.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001914 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.68 or 0.00039982 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00005873 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00020168 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.14 or 0.00228166 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003819 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000099 BTC.

About BITICA COIN

BDCC is a coin. BITICA COIN’s total supply is 18,000,000 coins. The official website for BITICA COIN is thebitica.com. The official message board for BITICA COIN is twitter.com/thebitica/status/1488194011559231488?t=xzgv-ktez761fcc0hxdz_a&s=19. BITICA COIN’s official Twitter account is @thebitica and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling BITICA COIN

According to CryptoCompare, “BITICA COIN (BDCC) is a cryptocurrency . BITICA COIN has a current supply of 18,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of BITICA COIN is 0.0933325 USD and is down -26.54 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 11 active market(s) with $258,748.34 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://thebitica.com/.”

