Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK) Shares Down 7.2%

Shares of Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ:BLNK – Get Rating) traded down 7.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $10.26 and last traded at $10.31. 23,245 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 1,127,509 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.11.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on BLNK shares. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Blink Charging from $15.00 to $14.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Blink Charging to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Blink Charging from $27.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of Blink Charging to $14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.00.

Get Blink Charging alerts:

Blink Charging Trading Down 7.6 %

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.14. The firm has a market cap of $522.43 million, a P/E ratio of -5.58 and a beta of 3.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Blink Charging ( NASDAQ:BLNK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $17.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.15 million. Blink Charging had a negative net margin of 177.24% and a negative return on equity of 30.97%. Analysts predict that Blink Charging Co. will post -1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Blink Charging by 14.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,177,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,585,000 after buying an additional 282,801 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in Blink Charging in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,642,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Blink Charging by 152.7% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 127,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,259,000 after buying an additional 77,038 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of Blink Charging by 72.5% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 139,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,468,000 after purchasing an additional 58,514 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Blink Charging during the 2nd quarter valued at $818,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.62% of the company’s stock.

Blink Charging Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Blink Charging Co, through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and provides electric vehicle (EV) charging equipment and networked EV charging services in the United States and internationally. The company offers residential and commercial EV charging equipment that enable EV drivers to recharge at various location types.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Blink Charging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blink Charging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.