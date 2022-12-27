BMO Equal Weight REITs Index ETF (TSE:ZRE) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.10 Per Share

BMO Equal Weight REITs Index ETF (TSE:ZRE – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, December 28th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share on Tuesday, January 3rd. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 28th. This is an increase from BMO Equal Weight REITs Index ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09.

BMO Equal Weight REITs Index ETF Stock Performance

Shares of TSE ZRE traded up C$0.14 during trading on Tuesday, reaching C$21.97. 9,922 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,107. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$21.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$22.39. BMO Equal Weight REITs Index ETF has a 52-week low of C$19.93 and a 52-week high of C$28.80.

