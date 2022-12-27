BMO Equal Weight Utilities Index ETF (ZUT) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 28th

BMO Equal Weight Utilities Index ETF (TSE:ZUT – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, December 28th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.075 per share on Tuesday, January 3rd. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 28th.

BMO Equal Weight Utilities Index ETF Stock Performance

TSE ZUT traded up 0.16 on Tuesday, reaching 22.55. The stock had a trading volume of 20,913 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,046. The business has a 50 day moving average price of 23.13 and a 200 day moving average price of 25.07. BMO Equal Weight Utilities Index ETF has a 1 year low of 22.00 and a 1 year high of 27.71.

