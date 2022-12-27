BMO MSCI EAFE Hedged to CAD Index ETF (TSE:ZDM) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.26

BMO MSCI EAFE Hedged to CAD Index ETF (TSE:ZDM – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 28th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.26 per share on Tuesday, January 3rd. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 28th. This is an increase from BMO MSCI EAFE Hedged to CAD Index ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16.

BMO MSCI EAFE Hedged to CAD Index ETF Price Performance

Shares of ZDM stock remained flat at C$23.88 during trading hours on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 3,269 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,607. BMO MSCI EAFE Hedged to CAD Index ETF has a twelve month low of C$21.41 and a twelve month high of C$26.17. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$23.71 and its 200 day moving average price is C$23.30.

