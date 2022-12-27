BMO MSCI India ESG Leaders Index ETF (TSE:ZID) Increases Dividend to $0.11 Per Share

BMO MSCI India ESG Leaders Index ETF (TSE:ZID – Get Rating) announced an annual dividend on Wednesday, December 28th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.11 per share on Tuesday, January 3rd. This represents a yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 28th. This is an increase from BMO MSCI India ESG Leaders Index ETF’s previous annual dividend of $0.04.

BMO MSCI India ESG Leaders Index ETF Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of TSE:ZID traded down C$0.70 on Tuesday, hitting C$38.00. The company had a trading volume of 255 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,686. BMO MSCI India ESG Leaders Index ETF has a 52-week low of C$34.12 and a 52-week high of C$42.02. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$39.25 and a 200 day moving average of C$37.65.

