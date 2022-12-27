Boston Common Asset Management LLC Acquires 195 Shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Boston Common Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 59,466 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $12,102,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cummins by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $617,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Cummins by 24.3% during the 2nd quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 1,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance raised its holdings in Cummins by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 3,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $622,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in Cummins by 21.0% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 35,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,901,000 after buying an additional 6,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Cummins during the 2nd quarter valued at $93,000. 80.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Cummins

In other news, CFO Mark Andrew Smith sold 543 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.88, for a total transaction of $129,168.84. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 11,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,669,489.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Cummins news, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 1,060 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.86, for a total transaction of $248,951.60. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,839,491.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Mark Andrew Smith sold 543 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.88, for a total transaction of $129,168.84. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,669,489.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 105,348 shares of company stock valued at $26,034,039. 1.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cummins Stock Performance

Shares of CMI stock opened at $241.26 on Tuesday. Cummins Inc. has a one year low of $184.27 and a one year high of $254.09. The company’s 50-day moving average is $241.86 and its 200 day moving average is $221.49. The company has a market capitalization of $34.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.37.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.88 by ($1.67). Cummins had a net margin of 7.32% and a return on equity of 22.48%. The firm had revenue of $7.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.96 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Cummins Inc. will post 16.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cummins Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th were given a dividend of $1.57 per share. This represents a $6.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.83%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CMI shares. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Cummins to $270.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Cummins to $247.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Cummins from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Cummins from $221.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Cummins from $266.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $254.25.

Cummins Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

Featured Stories

