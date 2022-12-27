Boston Common Asset Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Boston Common Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 98,974 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 5,332 shares during the period. Amgen comprises about 1.2% of Boston Common Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Boston Common Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $22,309,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Amgen by 0.6% in the third quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,393 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,793,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its stake in Amgen by 4.1% in the third quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 11,882 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,678,000 after buying an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. FAS Wealth Partners raised its stake in Amgen by 8.2% in the third quarter. FAS Wealth Partners now owns 2,508 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $565,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank raised its stake in Amgen by 0.4% in the third quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 10,543 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,376,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inlet Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in Amgen by 0.3% in the third quarter. Inlet Private Wealth LLC now owns 28,170 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,350,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. 75.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Amgen news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 545 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.54, for a total value of $159,979.30. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,818,661.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AMGN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Amgen from $279.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Amgen in a report on Thursday, November 17th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $240.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Amgen from $297.00 to $299.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Amgen from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $251.33.

NASDAQ AMGN opened at $263.92 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.17. Amgen Inc. has a 52-week low of $214.39 and a 52-week high of $296.67. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $274.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $253.37. The firm has a market cap of $140.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.65.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The medical research company reported $4.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.43 by $0.27. Amgen had a return on equity of 287.23% and a net margin of 25.96%. The company had revenue of $6.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 17.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be issued a $2.13 dividend. This represents a $8.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. This is a positive change from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.94. Amgen’s payout ratio is currently 62.23%.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

