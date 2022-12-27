Boston Common Asset Management LLC Has $17.18 Million Stake in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Boston Common Asset Management LLC raised its position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) by 33.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 118,947 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,674 shares during the quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $17,178,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ECL. United Bank raised its stake in shares of Ecolab by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 4,149 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $733,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Ecolab by 7.1% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 6,703 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of Ecolab by 13.9% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 40,146 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,088,000 after acquiring an additional 4,892 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Ecolab by 104.8% in the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 29,854 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,271,000 after acquiring an additional 15,274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Ecolab by 2.3% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 264,825 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $46,758,000 after acquiring an additional 6,038 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.76% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ECL shares. Mizuho lowered their target price on Ecolab from $178.00 to $158.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Northcoast Research upgraded Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $188.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Ecolab from $169.00 to $143.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Barclays cut Ecolab from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $170.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Ecolab from $175.00 to $180.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ecolab presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $175.56.

Insider Transactions at Ecolab

Ecolab Stock Up 1.0 %

In related news, Director David Maclennan purchased 800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $139.66 per share, for a total transaction of $111,728.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 12,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,759,297.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Company insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ECL opened at $144.54 on Tuesday. Ecolab Inc. has a one year low of $131.04 and a one year high of $237.38. The company has a market cap of $41.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $147.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $154.61.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.03). Ecolab had a net margin of 8.13% and a return on equity of 18.10%. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.68 billion. Research analysts forecast that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ecolab Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 19th. This is an increase from Ecolab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is 53.94%.

About Ecolab

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

