Boston Common Asset Management LLC Has $37.75 Million Stock Position in BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX)

Boston Common Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 279,887 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,889 shares during the period. BioNTech accounts for 2.0% of Boston Common Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Boston Common Asset Management LLC owned about 0.12% of BioNTech worth $37,751,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Biotechnology Trust PLC bought a new stake in shares of BioNTech during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of BioNTech in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BioNTech in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Activest Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of BioNTech by 39,000.0% in the 3rd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of BioNTech in the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000. Institutional investors own 15.29% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of BioNTech from $200.00 to $177.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of BioNTech from $194.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $148.00 target price on shares of BioNTech in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Berenberg Bank set a $312.00 target price on shares of BioNTech in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of BioNTech from $200.00 to $191.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $208.69.

Shares of BNTX stock opened at $175.97 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 5.30 and a current ratio of 5.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $158.25 and its 200-day moving average is $151.54. The stock has a market cap of $42.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.16. BioNTech SE has a 52-week low of $117.08 and a 52-week high of $263.95.

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $7.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.66 by $3.38. The company had revenue of $3.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. BioNTech had a net margin of 55.72% and a return on equity of 66.45%. BioNTech’s quarterly revenue was down 43.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $14.56 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that BioNTech SE will post 35.38 EPS for the current year.

BioNTech Profile

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is developing FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase II clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 that is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; BNT115, which is in Phase I clinical trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116, a preclinical stage product for non-small cell lung cancer.

