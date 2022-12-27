Boston Common Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Boston Common Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 385,153 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the quarter. Alibaba Group comprises about 1.6% of Boston Common Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Boston Common Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $30,808,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BABA. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Alibaba Group during the first quarter worth about $53,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its stake in Alibaba Group by 15.6% during the first quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 1,510 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Alibaba Group by 6.6% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 94,365 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $10,267,000 after buying an additional 5,816 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 25.8% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,044 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,031,000 after purchasing an additional 7,604 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 12.7% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 23,859 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,596,000 after purchasing an additional 2,696 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.86% of the company’s stock.

BABA stock opened at $86.84 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a twelve month low of $58.01 and a twelve month high of $138.70. The company’s 50 day moving average is $78.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.55. The stock has a market cap of $229.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 214.13, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.61.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on BABA shares. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $146.00 to $144.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 18th. HSBC reduced their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $132.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 18th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $110.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alibaba Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.06.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

