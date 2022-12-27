BP p.l.c. (LON:BP) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

BP p.l.c. (LON:BP – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 539.86 ($6.52).

A number of analysts have recently commented on BP shares. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 700 ($8.45) price objective on shares of BP in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on shares of BP from GBX 500 ($6.03) to GBX 560 ($6.76) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of BP from GBX 520 ($6.28) to GBX 530 ($6.40) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of BP from GBX 527 ($6.36) to GBX 549 ($6.63) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th.

BP Stock Performance

Shares of BP opened at GBX 478.90 ($5.78) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.26, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 475.49 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 441.27. The company has a market capitalization of £86.86 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.70.

BP Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity at BP

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th were paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.09%. BP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -26.57%.

In other news, insider Bernard Looney acquired 68 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 462 ($5.58) per share, with a total value of £314.16 ($379.15). In other news, insider Bernard Looney acquired 68 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 462 ($5.58) per share, with a total value of £314.16 ($379.15). Also, insider Amanda Blanc acquired 23,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 439 ($5.30) per share, with a total value of £103,165 ($124,505.19). Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 23,713 shares of company stock worth $10,416,766.

BP Company Profile

BP p.l.c. engages in the energy business worldwide. It operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, Customers & Products, and Rosneft segments. It produces and trades in natural gas; offers biofuels; operates onshore and offshore wind power, and solar power generating facilities; and provides de-carbonization solutions and services, such as hydrogen and carbon capture and storage.

