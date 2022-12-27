Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCLI) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCLI – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning.

Separately, Maxim Group reduced their target price on Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics from $8.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th.

Get Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics alerts:

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of BCLI stock opened at $1.70 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.94. Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.09 and a 1 year high of $4.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.43 and a beta of -0.44.

Institutional Trading of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:BCLI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.04). Equities research analysts anticipate that Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics will post -0.72 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics by 33.3% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 40,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics by 16.1% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 108,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $478,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $58,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics by 225.7% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 55,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 38,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics by 45.3% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 28,850 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 9,000 shares in the last quarter. 10.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of autologous cellular therapies for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases. The company, through its NurOwn proprietary cell therapy platform, leverages cell culture methods to induce autologous bone marrow-derived mesenchymal stem cells to secrete high levels of neurotrophic factors, modulate neuroinflammatory and neurodegenerative disease processes, promote neuronal survival, and enhance neurological function.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.