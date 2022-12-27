Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) Trading 4.2% Higher

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM – Get Rating) shares traded up 4.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $62.39 and last traded at $62.36. 3,512 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 442,620 shares. The stock had previously closed at $59.86.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BFAM. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $74.00 to $84.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. StockNews.com upgraded Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Barclays downgraded Bright Horizons Family Solutions from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $115.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Bright Horizons Family Solutions currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.29.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.95. The company has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a PE ratio of 44.34 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Institutional Trading of Bright Horizons Family Solutions

Bright Horizons Family Solutions ( NYSE:BFAM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $540.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $520.26 million. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a return on equity of 11.23% and a net margin of 4.11%. Equities analysts anticipate that Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bridgewater Associates LP lifted its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 5.8% in the second quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 174,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,726,000 after acquiring an additional 9,556 shares during the last quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP boosted its position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP now owns 1,245,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,252,000 after purchasing an additional 13,200 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 2,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 9.8% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,643,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $815,069,000 after buying an additional 864,487 shares during the period. Finally, Vision Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 1.3% in the second quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,521,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the last quarter.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Company Profile

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides early education and child care, back-up care, educational advisory, and other workplace solutions services for employers and families. The company operates through three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory and Other Services.

