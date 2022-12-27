Brokerages Set Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) Price Target at $64.86

Shares of Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $64.86.

A number of brokerages recently commented on EXAS. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $75.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Exact Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $60.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 7th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their price objective on shares of Exact Sciences from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 7th.

Insider Activity at Exact Sciences

In related news, insider Everett Cunningham sold 16,872 shares of Exact Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.37, for a total transaction of $529,274.64. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $585,175.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Exact Sciences

Exact Sciences Stock Down 5.1 %

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EXAS. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Exact Sciences by 44.4% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 667 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in Exact Sciences by 103.6% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 682 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Exact Sciences by 45.7% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 957 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in Exact Sciences in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in Exact Sciences by 72.6% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,189 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 90.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EXAS opened at $50.45 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.71. Exact Sciences has a 52 week low of $29.27 and a 52 week high of $84.46. The company has a market capitalization of $8.96 billion, a PE ratio of -12.30 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The medical research company reported ($0.84) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.10) by $0.26. Exact Sciences had a negative net margin of 35.73% and a negative return on equity of 22.10%. The business had revenue of $523.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $500.78 million. Analysts forecast that Exact Sciences will post -3.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Exact Sciences

(Get Rating)

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX, a gene expression tests for breast, prostate, and colon cancers; Oncotype Test, a tissue test delivering tumor profiling to aid therapy selection for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, or recurrent cancer; Oncotype DX AR-V7 Nucleus Detect Test, a liquid-based test for advanced stage prostate cancer; Oncomap ExTra, that provides a complete biological picture of certain refractory, rare, or aggressive cancers; and Covid-19 testing services.

Featured Stories

