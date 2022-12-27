Brokerages Set Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY) Price Target at $40.63

Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $40.63.

A number of analysts recently commented on SGRY shares. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on Surgery Partners from $55.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded Surgery Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Surgery Partners from $58.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Benchmark decreased their price objective on Surgery Partners from $60.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Surgery Partners from $49.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 9th.

In other news, insider Laura L. Brocklehurst sold 4,338 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.96, for a total transaction of $99,600.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 41,424 shares in the company, valued at $951,095.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Surgery Partners news, Director Brent Turner acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $24.50 per share, with a total value of $245,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 57,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,413,674.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Laura L. Brocklehurst sold 4,338 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.96, for a total value of $99,600.48. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 41,424 shares in the company, valued at $951,095.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Surgery Partners by 34.7% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its position in Surgery Partners by 2.5% during the second quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 16,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Connacht Asset Management LP increased its holdings in Surgery Partners by 4.3% during the first quarter. Connacht Asset Management LP now owns 10,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $556,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in Surgery Partners by 139.8% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 804 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of Surgery Partners by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 7,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after acquiring an additional 825 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SGRY stock opened at $26.67 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $26.76 and a 200 day moving average of $29.30. Surgery Partners has a 52 week low of $20.46 and a 52 week high of $63.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -76.20 and a beta of 2.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

Surgery Partners, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a network of surgical facilities and ancillary services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Surgical Facility Services and Ancillary Services. Its surgical facilities comprise ambulatory surgery centers and surgical hospitals that offer non-emergency surgical procedures in various specialties, including gastroenterology, general surgery, ophthalmology, orthopedics, and pain management.

