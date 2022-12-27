Brunswick (NYSE:BC) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Brunswick (NYSE:BC – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on BC. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Brunswick from $95.00 to $91.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. MKM Partners lowered their target price on Brunswick from $96.00 to $91.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a buy rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Brunswick in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Brunswick from $115.00 to $97.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Brunswick from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $96.62.

Brunswick Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BC opened at $71.44 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.57 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.32. Brunswick has a twelve month low of $61.89 and a twelve month high of $103.43.

Brunswick Dividend Announcement

Brunswick ( NYSE:BC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. Brunswick had a return on equity of 36.52% and a net margin of 9.56%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Brunswick will post 10.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 23rd were given a $0.365 dividend. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 22nd. Brunswick’s payout ratio is 17.51%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Brunswick

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BC. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Brunswick in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Brunswick by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in Brunswick by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 6,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,000 after buying an additional 424 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Brunswick by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 204,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,576,000 after buying an additional 7,068 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Brunswick by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 43,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,549,000 after buying an additional 3,028 shares during the period. 93.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Brunswick

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. It operates through Propulsion; Parts & Accessories; and Boat segments. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines for independent boat builders and governments through marine dealers and distributors, specialty marine retailers, and marine service centers; and propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers to original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket retailers, distributors, and distribution businesses.

