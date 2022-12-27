Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HOM.U) Announces $0.04 Monthly Dividend

Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HOM.U – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, December 29th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 16th will be given a dividend of 0.0433 per share on Monday, January 16th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th.

Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust Trading Down 1.7 %

Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust stock traded down C$0.22 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting C$12.89. 28,196 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,305. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.88. Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12 month low of C$12.73 and a 12 month high of C$22.17. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$13.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$15.03. The stock has a market capitalization of C$481.94 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.48.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HOM.U has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust from C$23.50 to C$20.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. National Bankshares lowered their price target on shares of Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust from C$20.50 to C$18.50 in a report on Monday, October 24th.

Insider Activity at Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust

About Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust

In other news, Director Neil Joseph Labatte acquired 20,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$18.32 per share, with a total value of C$366,384.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 68,500 shares of the company's stock, valued at C$1,254,865.20. In other news, Director Graham David Senst acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$18.64 per share, for a total transaction of C$37,280.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 77,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately C$1,435,280.

(Get Rating)

BSR Real Estate Investment Trust is an internally managed, unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT owns a portfolio of multifamily garden-style residential properties located in attractive primary and secondary markets in the Sunbelt region of the United States.

