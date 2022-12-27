Calamos Global Total Return Fund (NASDAQ:CGO) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.08

Calamos Global Total Return Fund (NASDAQ:CGO – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, December 19th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share by the investment management company on Friday, January 13th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th.

Calamos Global Total Return Fund Stock Performance

Calamos Global Total Return Fund stock opened at $9.06 on Tuesday. Calamos Global Total Return Fund has a 1 year low of $8.78 and a 1 year high of $15.62. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.22 and a 200-day moving average of $10.39.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Calamos Global Total Return Fund

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Calamos Global Total Return Fund by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 57,660 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $831,000 after buying an additional 826 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Calamos Global Total Return Fund by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 109,060 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,570,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Calamos Global Total Return Fund by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 28,243 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 1,932 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Calamos Global Total Return Fund by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 39,140 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $564,000 after purchasing an additional 1,995 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Calamos Global Total Return Fund by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 19,228 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 2,312 shares during the period.

About Calamos Global Total Return Fund

Calamos Global Total Return Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Calamos Investments LLC. It is managed by Calamos Advisors LLC. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

